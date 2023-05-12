Camp Ripley Employees Participate in an Earth Day Community Event

LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA - Camp Ripley Training Center employees participate in an Earth Day community event and work together to plant trees and smaller plants at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota on May 18, 2023.

Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US