A T-1A Jayhawk patiently waits for its next flight at Vance Air Force Base, Okla. The T-1 gives student pilots the advanced training they need to fly airlift or tanker aircraft at their follow-on assignment. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)
Date Taken:
|04.24.2023
Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 11:22
Location:
|VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
