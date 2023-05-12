A T-1A Jayhawk patiently waits for its next flight at Vance Air Force Base, Okla. The T-1 gives student pilots the advanced training they need to fly airlift or tanker aircraft at their follow-on assignment. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)

Date Taken: 04.24.2023
Location: VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US