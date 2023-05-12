Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    T-1A Jayhawk

    T-1A Jayhawk

    VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist 

    71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    A T-1A Jayhawk patiently waits for its next flight at Vance Air Force Base, Okla. The T-1 gives student pilots the advanced training they need to fly airlift or tanker aircraft at their follow-on assignment. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 11:22
    Photo ID: 7812465
    VIRIN: 230424-F-CP836-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-1A Jayhawk, by A1C Ashley Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vance Air Force Base
    T-1A Jawhawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT