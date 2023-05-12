AETC visits 71st FTW

Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, the commander of Air Education and Training Command, sits down with a few of Team Vance’s star performers for breakfast at the Falcons Nest Bowling Center, Vance Air Force Base, Okla., April 11, 2023. The star performers were hand-picked for their demonstration of excellence and high achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)

