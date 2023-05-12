Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, the commander of Air Education and Training Command, sits down with a few of Team Vance’s star performers for breakfast at the Falcons Nest Bowling Center, Vance Air Force Base, Okla., April 11, 2023. The star performers were hand-picked for their demonstration of excellence and high achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 10:02
|Photo ID:
|7812264
|VIRIN:
|230411-F-CP836-1006
|Resolution:
|6002x3802
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AETC visits 71st FTW, by A1C Ashley Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT