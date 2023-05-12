Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AETC visits 71st FTW

    VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist 

    71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, the commander of Air Education and Training Command, sits down with a few of Team Vance’s star performers for breakfast at the Falcons Nest Bowling Center, Vance Air Force Base, Okla., April 11, 2023. The star performers were hand-picked for their demonstration of excellence and high achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)

    Oklahoma
    Vance Air Force Base
    AETC

