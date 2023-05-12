Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEAC visists the PRANG [Image 9 of 9]

    SEAC visists the PRANG

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón "CZ" Colón-López, talks with Puerto Rico Air National Guard leadership during a round table at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 17, 2023. Colón-López is the most senior enlisted service member, by position, in the United States Armed Forces, and the principal military advisor to the Chairman on all matters involving joint and combined total force integration, utilization, health of the force, and joint development for enlisted personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett)

    DoD
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    SEAC
    156th Wing

