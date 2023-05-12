SEAC visists the PRANG

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón "CZ" Colón-López, talks with Puerto Rico Air National Guard leadership during a round table at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 17, 2023. Colón-López is the most senior enlisted service member, by position, in the United States Armed Forces, and the principal military advisor to the Chairman on all matters involving joint and combined total force integration, utilization, health of the force, and joint development for enlisted personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett)

