    SEAC visists the PRANG [Image 7 of 9]

    SEAC visists the PRANG

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Hector I. Garcia, the 156th Wing command chief, briefs Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón "CZ" Colón-López and Puerto Rico Air National Guard leadership during a round table at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 17, 2023. During the briefing leadership discussed the 156th Wing’s mission, partnerships and capabilities with Colón-López. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 08:13
    Photo ID: 7811976
    VIRIN: 230517-Z-QU148-2008
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 23.54 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEAC visists the PRANG [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    SEAC
    156th Wing

