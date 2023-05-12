Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    University of the 3rd Age members tour RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4]

    University of the 3rd Age members tour RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and members of the University of the Third Age stand together for a group photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during a base tour at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 16, 2023. Multiple KC-135 pilots and boom operators helped to explain different capabilities and functions of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 05:40
    Photo ID: 7811878
    VIRIN: 230516-F-XA271-1462
    Resolution: 5508x3665
    Size: 13.2 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, University of the 3rd Age members tour RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    KC-135
    100th ARW
    Base Tour
    Team Mildenhall
    351st ARS

