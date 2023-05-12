U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Patrick Newman, 100th Operations Support Squadron mission planning officer and KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft pilot, speaks about different features of the KC-135 during a base tour at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 16, 2023. KC-135 pilots and boom operators explained the different capabilities and functions of their aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 05:40
|Photo ID:
|7811877
|VIRIN:
|230516-F-XA271-1381
|Resolution:
|5253x3495
|Size:
|9.71 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, University of the 3rd Age members tour RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT