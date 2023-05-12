U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Logan Portell, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals section chief, demonstrates how replacement KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft parts are made during a base tour at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 16, 2023. Portell explained how 3D printed materials are used on the KC-135 and the capabilities of the printers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 05:40
|Photo ID:
|7811876
|VIRIN:
|230516-F-XA271-1106
|Resolution:
|4084x2717
|Size:
|7.06 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, University of the 3rd Age members tour RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
