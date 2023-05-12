Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    University of the 3rd Age members tour RAF Mildenhall [Image 2 of 4]

    University of the 3rd Age members tour RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Logan Portell, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals section chief, demonstrates how replacement KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft parts are made during a base tour at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 16, 2023. Portell explained how 3D printed materials are used on the KC-135 and the capabilities of the printers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

