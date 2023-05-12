Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Aguayo Visits NAVFAC EURAFCENT [Image 5 of 5]

    Rear Adm. Aguayo Visits NAVFAC EURAFCENT

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.18.2023

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, speaks to staff and Sailors assigned to Public Works Department Naples onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy May 18, 2023. NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Central Asia and Africa. (Navy photo by NAVFAC EURAFCENT Public Affairs.)

    NAVFAC
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    Rear Adm. Aguayo

