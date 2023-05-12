Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, speaks to staff and Sailors assigned to Public Works Department Naples onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy May 18, 2023. NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Central Asia and Africa. (Navy photo by NAVFAC EURAFCENT Public Affairs.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 04:46 Photo ID: 7811856 VIRIN: 230518-N-LV363-240 Resolution: 3985x2654 Size: 890.05 KB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Aguayo Visits NAVFAC EURAFCENT [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.