Rear Adm. Aguayo Visits NAVFAC EURAFCENT

Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, tours facilities and construction projects onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy May 18, 2023. NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Central Asia and Africa. (Navy photo by NAVFAC EURAFCENT Public Affairs.)

