Rear Adm. Aguayo Visits NAVFAC EURAFCENT

Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, right, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, and Capt. Joseph Harder III, left, commanding officer, NAVFAC Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) speak to Facilities Engineering Command military and civilian employees at an all-hands call May 19, 2023. NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Central Asia and Africa. (Navy photo by NAVFAC EURAFCENT Public Affairs.)

