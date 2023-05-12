Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shiloh Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Shiloh Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill

    SEA OF JAPAN

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    SEA OF JAPAN (May 18, 2023) – Sailors participate in a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Sea of Japan, May 18. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

    This work, USS Shiloh Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

