SEA OF JAPAN (May 18, 2023) – Sailors participate in a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Sea of Japan, May 18. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 04:14
|Photo ID:
|7811849
|VIRIN:
|230518-N-FO714-1003
|Resolution:
|5971x4145
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Shiloh Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT