USS Shiloh Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill

SEA OF JAPAN (May 18, 2023) – Sailors participate in a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Sea of Japan, May 18. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

