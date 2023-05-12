Brook Colgan, in red, as Captain Hook, leads her pirate crew in a song and dance number during a dress rehearsal May 16 at the Community Recreation Center on Camp Zama, Japan, for the Zama Community Theater Group’s staging of the musical version of “Peter Pan.”
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 03:48
|Photo ID:
|7811841
|VIRIN:
|230516-A-PR478-064
|Resolution:
|5104x3456
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Zama Community Theater Group returns after hiatus with staging of ‘Peter Pan’ musical [Image 6 of 6], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT