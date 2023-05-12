Brook Colgan, in red, as Captain Hook, leads her pirate crew in a song and dance number during a dress rehearsal May 16 at the Community Recreation Center on Camp Zama, Japan, for the Zama Community Theater Group’s staging of the musical version of “Peter Pan.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 03:48 Photo ID: 7811841 VIRIN: 230516-A-PR478-064 Resolution: 5104x3456 Size: 1.34 MB Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Zama Community Theater Group returns after hiatus with staging of ‘Peter Pan’ musical [Image 6 of 6], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.