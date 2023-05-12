Fynan Montgomery, 11, playing the title role in the Zama Community Theater Group’s staging of the musical version of “Peter Pan,” concludes a song and dance number during a dress rehearsal May 16 at the Community Recreation Center on Camp Zama, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 03:48
|Photo ID:
|7811839
|VIRIN:
|230516-A-PR478-862
|Resolution:
|3376x2336
|Size:
|747.03 KB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Zama Community Theater Group returns after hiatus with staging of ‘Peter Pan’ musical [Image 6 of 6], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT