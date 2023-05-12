Fynan Montgomery, 11, playing the title role in the Zama Community Theater Group’s staging of the musical version of “Peter Pan,” concludes a song and dance number during a dress rehearsal May 16 at the Community Recreation Center on Camp Zama, Japan.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 03:48 Photo ID: 7811839 VIRIN: 230516-A-PR478-862 Resolution: 3376x2336 Size: 747.03 KB Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Zama Community Theater Group returns after hiatus with staging of ‘Peter Pan’ musical [Image 6 of 6], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.