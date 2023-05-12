Brook Colgan, left, as Captain Hook, and Lauren Zmyewski, right, as the pirate Smee, act out a scene during a dress rehearsal May 16 at the Community Recreation Center on Camp Zama, Japan, for the Zama Community Theater Group’s staging of the musical version of “Peter Pan.” The newly revived group staged its first show since 2019, holding three nights of performances May 19 through 21.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 03:48
|Photo ID:
|7811838
|VIRIN:
|230516-A-PR478-814
|Resolution:
|5328x3936
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Zama Community Theater Group returns after hiatus with staging of ‘Peter Pan’ musical [Image 6 of 6], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
