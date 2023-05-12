Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Paul Hamilton Weapons Qualification Course [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Paul Hamilton Weapons Qualification Course

    GULF OF OMAN

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230521-N-NH267-1878 GULF OF OMAN (May 21, 2023) Sailors fire M4 rifles during a weapons qualification course aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Gulf of Oman, May 21, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 03:45
    Photo ID: 7811835
    VIRIN: 230521-N-NH257-1878
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 962.85 KB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton Weapons Qualification Course [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Beretta
    M4
    Destroyer
    Small Arms Fire
    Gun Shoot
    Paul Hamilton

