USS Paul Hamilton Weapons Qualification Course

230521-N-NH267-1576 GULF OF OMAN (May 21, 2023) Lt. j.g. Margaret Desser fires an M9 pistol during a weapons qualification course aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Gulf of Oman, May 21, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

Date Taken: 05.21.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 Location: GULF OF OMAN