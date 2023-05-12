Sunday Brunch Aboard Anchorage

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman David Montgomery prepares eggs during Sunday brunch aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), May 21, 2023. Culinary Specialists prepare over 2,000 meals daily for the ship’s crew. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance operability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

