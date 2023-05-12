PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2023) Retail Specialist 3rd Class John Reyes, right, gives a haircut to Fire Controlman 3rd Class Brendan Gao in the barber shop aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), May 21, 2023. Barber shops aboard ships assist with keeping the ship’s crew within grooming standards. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance operability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 01:55 Photo ID: 7811729 VIRIN: 230521-N-HX806-1044 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.56 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Haircut [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.