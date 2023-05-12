Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Waffles by GLASS [Image 1 of 3]

    Waffles by GLASS

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kenyon Alvarez prepares waffles to promote an event for the Gay, Lesbian and Supporting Sailors (GLASS) association aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), May 21, 2023. GLASS promotes diversity and inclusiveness within the Navy through educational outreach, advocacy, and visibility of LGBT issues within the Navy while providing Sailors with leadership opportunities. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance operability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
