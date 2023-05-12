Fort McCoy’s 2023 Armed Forces Day Open House draws thousands of people

A scene of the 2023 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House is shown May 20, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event was considered a great success by installation officials as nearly 3,000 people visited the installation to see numerous vehicle and equipment displays, interactive and information displays in tents, and much more. The day’s activities were centered on the Commemorative Area, which features the History Center; five World War II-era buildings filled with historical equipment and displays, the outdoor Equipment Park, and Veterans Memorial Plaza. Visitors were treated to sunny day and temperatures in the 70s as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

