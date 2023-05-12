Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy’s 2023 Armed Forces Day Open House draws thousands of people [Image 63 of 72]

    Fort McCoy’s 2023 Armed Forces Day Open House draws thousands of people

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene of the 2023 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House is shown May 20, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event was considered a great success by installation officials as nearly 3,000 people visited the installation to see numerous vehicle and equipment displays, interactive and information displays in tents, and much more. The day’s activities were centered on the Commemorative Area, which features the History Center; five World War II-era buildings filled with historical equipment and displays, the outdoor Equipment Park, and Veterans Memorial Plaza. Visitors were treated to sunny day and temperatures in the 70s as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Wisconsin
    Armed Forces Day
    Fort McCoy
    Commemorative Area
    2023 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

