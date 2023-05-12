Best Combat Camera Competition 2023

U.S. Army Spc. Riley Gummersall, and Cpl. Cody Nelson, assigned to 55th Signal Company (Combat Camera), litter carry a medical training dummy for the 2023 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, May 20th, 2023. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the Department of Defense and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Miller)

