U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. William Chockey, assigned to Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, pulls site security during the 2023 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, May 20th, 2023. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the Department of Defense and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2023 22:32 Photo ID: 7811504 VIRIN: 230522-A-JJ498-1011 Resolution: 1280x1920 Size: 377.12 KB Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Ian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.