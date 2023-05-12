Best Combat Camera Competition 2023

U.S. Marine Corps Cwo2. Eric Laclair, and Ssg. Dana Beesley, assigned to 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, litter carries a medical training dummy for the tactical lane during the 2023 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, May 20th, 2023. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the Department of Defense and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Miller)

