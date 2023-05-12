Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 [Image 4 of 10]

    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023

    FORT A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Spc. Ian Miller 

    55th Signal Company (Combat Camera)   

    Israeli Defense Forces Sgt Aviv Samsonvich, and Ssg. Zu-Aretz Neta, assigned to the Israeli Defense Forces Combat Camera Company, litter carries a medical training dummy, during the 2023 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, May 20th, 2023. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the Department of Defense and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 22:32
    Photo ID: 7811500
    VIRIN: 230522-A-JJ498-1003
    Resolution: 1893x1280
    Size: 632.75 KB
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Ian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMCAM
    Combat Camer
    Visual Information Specialist
    Best Combat Camera Competition
    BESTCOMCAM
    Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist

