    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Tiger Cruise [Image 2 of 2]

    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Tiger Cruise

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (May 22, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Sara Zanitsch, from Green Bay, Wisconsin, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), addresses Sailors and their families on the ship’s mess decks during a Friends and Family Day event, while moored in Sasebo, Japan, May 22. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole Pursley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 21:06
    Photo ID: 7811366
    VIRIN: 230522-N-FC892-1012
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Tiger Cruise [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Tiger Cruise
    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Tiger Cruise

    Tiger Cruise
    Mess Decks
    USS America (LHA 6)

