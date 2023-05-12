USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Tiger Cruise

SASEBO, Japan (May 22, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) eat lunch with their guests during a Friends and Family Day event, while moored in Sasebo, Japan, May 22. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole Pursley)

