Olympic Trophy

BREMERTON, Wash (May 21, 2022) Rear Adm. Mark Behning, right, commander, Submarine Group 9, poses with leadership from around the Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor waterfront with the Trident Submarine Outstanding Performance Award at the Armed Forces Festival Navy League Gala Extravaganza in Bremerton, Wash. May 21, 2022. The award, also known as the Olympic Bowl, was presented to the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735) for being the Trident submarine that achieved the top marks in battle efficiency in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

