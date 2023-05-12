SASEBO, Japan (May 22, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Edward Stewart, from Suffolk, Virginia, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), tells Sailors and their families about the ship’s flight deck as part of the Friends and Family Day event while moored in Sasebo, Japan, May 22. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2023 21:02 Photo ID: 7811351 VIRIN: 230522-N-IO312-1043 Resolution: 4974x3316 Size: 1.11 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) hosts a tiger cruise [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.