    USS America (LHA 6) hosts a tiger cruise [Image 2 of 3]

    USS America (LHA 6) hosts a tiger cruise

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (May 22, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) and their families pose for a photo during the Friends and Family Day event while moored in Sasebo, Japan, May 22. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 21:02
    Photo ID: 7811350
    VIRIN: 230522-N-IO312-1041
    Resolution: 4429x2953
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    This work, USS America (LHA 6) hosts a tiger cruise [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tour
    underway
    tiger cruise
    USS America (LHA 6)

