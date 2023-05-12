Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) hosts tiger cruise in Japan [Image 1 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) hosts tiger cruise in Japan

    SASEBO HARBOR, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (May 22, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) and their families, get hands-on experience with crash and salvage equipment during a Friends and Family Day event, May 22. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) hosts tiger cruise in Japan [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

