    Vandenberg Village Hosts 2023 STEM Expo [Image 4 of 4]

    Vandenberg Village Hosts 2023 STEM Expo

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    More than 60 volunteers from Vandenberg Space Force Base dedicated their time May 19-20, 2023, judging science fair projects during the 38th annual Central Coast STEM Expo at Cabrillo High School, in Vandenberg Village, Calif. U.S. Space Force Col. Rob Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, spoke with the students May 20, prior to the awards ceremony. Col. Long shared his childhood journey through a STEM career, and praised the students for their hard work toward their projects. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

