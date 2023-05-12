U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. David J. Palka, the commanding officer of 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, speaks during a memorial ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 19, 2023. The regiment held the ceremony at the Las Pulgas Memorial Gardens to posthumously induct Staff Sgt. Vincent J. Bell and Staff Sgt. Louis F. Cardin into the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara. Bell and Cardin were artillerymen killed in action while on separate combat deployments to the Middle East. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Willow Marshall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2023 19:27 Photo ID: 7811234 VIRIN: 230519-M-PD936-1164 Resolution: 5375x3585 Size: 795.65 KB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th Marines hold memorial ceremony for fallen artillerymen [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Willow Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.