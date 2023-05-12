Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Marines hold memorial ceremony for fallen artillerymen [Image 4 of 9]

    11th Marines hold memorial ceremony for fallen artillerymen

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Willow Marshall 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Patrick Eldridge, the commanding officer of 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, presents the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara medal to the father of Staff Sgt. Louis F. Cardin during a memorial ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 19, 2023. The regiment held the ceremony at the Las Pulgas Memorial Gardens to posthumously induct Staff Sgt. Vincent J. Bell and Cardin into the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara. Bell and Cardin were artillerymen killed in action while on separate combat deployments to the Middle East. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Willow Marshall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 19:27
    Photo ID: 7811229
    VIRIN: 230519-M-PD936-1065
    Resolution: 7625x5086
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Marines hold memorial ceremony for fallen artillerymen [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Willow Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    St. Barbara
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    11th Marines
    Cannons

