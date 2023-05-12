11th Marines hold memorial ceremony for fallen artillerymen

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Patrick Eldridge, the commanding officer of 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, presents the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara medal to the father of Staff Sgt. Louis F. Cardin during a memorial ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 19, 2023. The regiment held the ceremony at the Las Pulgas Memorial Gardens to posthumously induct Staff Sgt. Vincent J. Bell and Cardin into the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara. Bell and Cardin were artillerymen killed in action while on separate combat deployments to the Middle East. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Willow Marshall)

