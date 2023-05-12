Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-117 Nighthawks land at JBER for Northern Edge 23-1 [Image 2 of 3]

    F-117 Nighthawks land at JBER for Northern Edge 23-1

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-117 Nighthawk lands during Northern Edge 23-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 10, 2023. NE 23-1 provides an opportunity for joint, multinational and multi-domain operations designed to implement high-end, realistic war fighter training, develop and improve joint interoperability, and enhance the combat readiness of participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 17:48
    Photo ID: 7811153
    VIRIN: 230510-F-YB356-1439
    Resolution: 5650x3767
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-117 Nighthawks land at JBER for Northern Edge 23-1 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-117 Nighthawks land at JBER for Northern Edge 23-1
    F-117 Nighthawks land at JBER for Northern Edge 23-1
    F-117 Nighthawks land at JBER for Northern Edge 23-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NorthernEdge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT