F-117 Nighthawks land at JBER for Northern Edge 23-1

From left to right, a U.S. Navy EA-18G “Growler” assigned to the Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9), U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 422d Test and Evaluation Squadron, U.S. Air Force F-117 Nighthawk, U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing, U.S. Air Force B-1b Lancer (back) assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, U.S. Air Force F-15EX assigned to the 53rd Wing and a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron, are lined up on the flightline during Northern Edge 23-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 18, 2023. NE 23-1 provides an opportunity for joint, multinational and multi-domain operations designed to implement high-end, realistic war fighter training, develop and improve joint interoperability, and enhance the combat readiness of participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

