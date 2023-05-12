F-117 Nighthawks land at JBER for Northern Edge 23-1

From left to right, a U.S. Navy EA-18G “Growler” assigned to the Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9), U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 422d Test and Evaluation Squadron, U.S. Air Force F-117 Nighthawk, U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing, U.S. Air Force B-1b Lancer (back) assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, U.S. Air Force F-15EX assigned to the 53rd Wing and a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron, are lined up on the flightline during Northern Edge 23-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 18, 2023. NE 23-1 provides an opportunity for joint, multinational and multi-domain operations designed to implement high-end, realistic war fighter training, develop and improve joint interoperability, and enhance the combat readiness of participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)
05.18.2023
05.22.2023
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
