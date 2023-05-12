Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy supports first major rail movement of 2023 [Image 47 of 52]

    Fort McCoy supports first major rail movement of 2023

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Fort McCoy rail operations team with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center conducts a rail movement operation May 19, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. This is part of the first rail movement at the installation in 2023. Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team is staffed by people operating locomotives to move railcars in place for loading, people working with units and unit Soldiers to get training on how to load railcars, people to assist with moving cargo, and more. As a whole, Fort McCoy is one of few installations Armywide that operates and supports Army-owned locomotives and conducts rail operations in the level like it does. In 2022, Fort McCoy supported three major rail movements. During those three movements, the Fort McCoy rail operations support team helped load and move 315 pieces of equipment on 116 railcars that was approximately the equivalent of 4,311 short tons of cargo. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 17:40
    Photo ID: 7811089
    VIRIN: 230519-A-OK556-291
    Resolution: 3699x1727
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Fort McCoy supports first major rail movement of 2023 [Image 52 of 52], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    railroad
    rail operations
    rail movement
    Army rail operations

