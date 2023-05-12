Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Fuston, an electrian's mate at Aids to Navigation Team San Francisco, stands for a portrait at the Point Sur lighthouse in Big Sur, Calif., April 12, 2023. Aids to Navigation Team San Francisco maintains all of the lights in lighthouses across Northern California. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2023 16:19 Photo ID: 7810900 VIRIN: 230412-G-LB555-1154 Resolution: 7073x4715 Size: 11.44 MB Location: PACIFIC GROVE, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Fuston maintains California central coast lighthouses. [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.