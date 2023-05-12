Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Fuston maintains California central coast lighthouses. [Image 6 of 10]

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Fuston maintains California central coast lighthouses.

    PACIFIC GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The Point Pinos lighthouse is shown in Pacific Grove, Calif., April 12, 2023. Aids to Navigation Team San Francisco maintains all of the lights in lighthouses across Northern California. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 16:19
    Photo ID: 7810896
    VIRIN: 230412-G-LB555-1095
    Resolution: 8120x5391
    Size: 22.58 MB
    Location: PACIFIC GROVE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Fuston maintains California central coast lighthouses. [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Fuston maintains California central coast lighthouses.
    Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Fuston maintains California central coast lighthouses.
    Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Fuston maintains California central coast lighthouses.
    Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Fuston maintains California central coast lighthouses.
    Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Fuston maintains California central coast lighthouses.
    Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Fuston maintains California central coast lighthouses.
    Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Fuston maintains California central coast lighthouses.
    Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Fuston maintains California central coast lighthouses.
    Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Fuston maintains California central coast lighthouses.
    Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Fuston maintains California central coast lighthouses.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Aids to Navigation
    Lighthouse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT