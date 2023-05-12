Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Police Week [Image 4 of 8]

    National Police Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Chief John Miller, Biloxi chief of police, gives his remarks during the retreat ceremony during National Police Week at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 19, 2023. National Police Week offers honor, remembrance and peer support, while allowing law enforcement, survivors and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 16:12
    Photo ID: 7810887
    VIRIN: 230519-F-TI822-2039
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 14.7 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Police Week [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Police Week
    National Police Week
    National Police Week
    National Police Week
    National Police Week
    National Police Week
    National Police Week
    National Police Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Retreat Ceremony
    81st Training Wing
    National Police Week
    Air Education and Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT