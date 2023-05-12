230520-N-WF272-1108 PHILADELPHIA (May 20, 2023) A 96th Stotesbury Cup Regatta’s visitor poses for a photo using a Navy promotional cutout during the regatta held in Philadelphia May 20, 2023. Philadelphia’s largest sprint race, the regatta is also the largest high school rowing event in the world, and takes place annually on the Schuylkill River. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2023 14:36
|Photo ID:
|7810516
|VIRIN:
|230520-N-WF272-1108
|Resolution:
|2419x3000
|Size:
|745.31 KB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 96th Stotesbury Cup Regatta [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT