230520-N-WF272-1108 PHILADELPHIA (May 20, 2023) A 96th Stotesbury Cup Regatta’s visitor poses for a photo using a Navy promotional cutout during the regatta held in Philadelphia May 20, 2023. Philadelphia’s largest sprint race, the regatta is also the largest high school rowing event in the world, and takes place annually on the Schuylkill River. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2023 14:36 Photo ID: 7810516 VIRIN: 230520-N-WF272-1108 Resolution: 2419x3000 Size: 745.31 KB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 96th Stotesbury Cup Regatta [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.