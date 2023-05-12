Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 96th Stotesbury Cup Regatta [Image 6 of 7]

    The 96th Stotesbury Cup Regatta

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    230520-N-WF272-1086 PHILADELPHIA (May 20, 2023) A 96th Stotesbury Cup Regatta’s visitor poses with his record time of holding a plank for six minutes during the Navy’s planks challenge led by Sailors, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, at the regatta held in Philadelphia May 20, 2023. Philadelphia’s largest sprint race, the regatta is also the largest high school rowing event in the world, and takes place annually on the Schuylkill River. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    regatta
    #americasnavy
    NTAG Philadelphia
    Navy Warrior Challenge
    Stotesbury Cup

