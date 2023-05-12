The 96th Stotesbury Cup Regatta

230520-N-WF272-1086 PHILADELPHIA (May 20, 2023) A 96th Stotesbury Cup Regatta’s visitor poses with his record time of holding a plank for six minutes during the Navy’s planks challenge led by Sailors, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, at the regatta held in Philadelphia May 20, 2023. Philadelphia’s largest sprint race, the regatta is also the largest high school rowing event in the world, and takes place annually on the Schuylkill River. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

