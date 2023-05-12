Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    Flight Operations

    NORTH SEA

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Jayda Sitler, from Killeen, Texas, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s air department, signals pilots of an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the "Bear Aces" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, on the flight deck during a launch and recovery cycle, May 20, 2023. VAW 124 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 14:21
    Photo ID: 7810434
    VIRIN: 230520-N-HJ055-1316
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

