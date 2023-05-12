flight operations

An E/A-18G Growler, attached to the "Gray Wolves" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142 prepares to land on the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck, May 20, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

