Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    Flight Operations

    NORTH SEA

    05.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Golden Warriors" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87 approaches the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, May 20, 2023. VFA 87 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 14:21
    Photo ID: 7810430
    VIRIN: 230520-N-CO784-2008
    Resolution: 3540x2529
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintenance
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight operations
    F/A-18E Super Hornet
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87
    Golden Warriors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT