    Heritage Flight [Image 16 of 25]

    Heritage Flight

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Five F-15E Strike Eagle flagships assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing fly in formation during a heritage flight over Goldsboro, North Carolina May 5, 2023. The 4th FW and 333rd, 334th, 335th and 336th Fighter Squadrons’ painted their F-15E Strike Eagle flagships to commemorate the wing’s heritage and celebrate the men and women who have paved the way for the wing. The history started with the Eagle Squadrons from the Royal Air Force, developed under leaders like Col. Don Blakeslee pictured on the wing flagship, who excelled as the first of many who helped the wing transition through numerous titles before becoming the 4th FW as we know it today. The newly painted flagships are intended to help showcase each unit’s unique logo, celebrate the wing’s combat airpower and commemorate the historical milestones accomplished throughout the years. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt Ashley Sokolov)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 12:38
    Photo ID: 7810048
    VIRIN: 230505-F-HX271-1482
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON, NC, US
    F15
    1CTCS
    SJAFB

