The 333rd Fighter Squadron’s F-15E Strike Eagle flagship takes off to take part in a five-ship heritage flight at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 5, 2023. The 4th FW and 333rd, 334th, 335th and 336th Fighter Squadrons’ painted their F-15E Strike Eagle flagships to commemorate the wing’s heritage and celebrate the men and women who have paved the way for the wing. The history started with the Eagle Squadrons from the Royal Air Force, developed under leaders like Col. Don Blakeslee pictured on the wing flagship, who excelled as the first of many who helped the wing transition through numerous titles before becoming the 4th FW as we know it today. The newly painted flagships are intended to help showcase each unit’s unique logo, celebrate the wing’s combat airpower and commemorate the historical milestones accomplished throughout the years. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt Ashley Sokolov)

