20th Medical Group leads exercise Ready Eagle

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Medical Group (MDG) decontaminate and treat simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear incident victims during exercise Ready Eagle at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 11, 2023. The 20th MDG was rated first out of seven units for response, communication and coordination with six members being coined for exceptional teamwork, showcasing the unit’s dedication to readiness and public safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

